IQALUIT -- Nunavut's chief public health officer says it's safe to ease COVID-19 restrictions in communities in the Baffin region, except for Iqaluit and Kinngait where there are active cases.

Dr. Michael Patterson says the decision was made to loosen public health measures because the territory's travel restrictions are working to keep the virus out of Nunavut's communities.

The territory reported 45 active cases Friday - 44 in Iqaluit and one in Kinngait.

Starting Monday, all other communities can reopen schools and gather indoors with up to 15 people.

In Iqaluit, more than 80 per cent of adults have been vaccinated, which Patterson says may mean the city will be able to ease restrictions earlier than during other outbreaks there have been in Nunavut.

The capital city was still under a strict lockdown heading into the long weekend. Schools, non-essential businesses and workplaces remained closed and gatherings were banned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.