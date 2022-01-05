Nova Scotia has requested federal support to get COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

"The province is in active discussion with the federal government to secure resources to support our vaccine effort. Details need to be finalized but we expect to get support from the Canadian Red Cross,” the premier’s press secretary Catherine Klimek said in a statement to CTV’s Power Play.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston spoke to Power Play Wednesday. At the time he told Evan Solomon a couple dozen members of the military were expected to arrive and help get vaccines into arms over the next couple of weeks.

However, his office now says that was incorrect and military support for the province was not confirmed.