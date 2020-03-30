TORONTO -- New satellite images show a bird’s-eye view of the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Images from aerospace company Maxar Technologies are showing the impact the virus is having on travel, border activity and leisure.

Travel restrictions and border closures have grounded airplanes around the world. These photos show dormant planes parked on the tarmac of several airports.

Charles de Gaulle Airport, France:

Mobile Regional Airport, U.S.:

Border restrictions are also impacting border crossings.

In this image, a long line of trucks waits to cross from Austria into Hungary.

And in this image, long lines of vehicles wait to enter Mexico from the San Ysidro border crossing in southern California.

These photos show several cruise ships that are anchored about five kilometres off Miami Beach, Fla. According to local media, at least a dozen crew members from the Costa Favolosa and Costa Magica have been taken to hospital after falling ill.

This photo shows nearby South Beach. Officials closed the popular beach in mid-March over fears of the virus spreading.