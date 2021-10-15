TORONTO -- A new study tested more than 900 samples from high-touch surfaces in Ontario grocery stores for SARS-CoV-2 and found zero positive results, suggesting the risk of exposure to the virus in grocery stores is low.

The University of Guelph study collected 957 samples from four different grocery stores in Ontario in October and November 2020. The grocery stores were located in urban and suburban locations across southern Ontario, meaning all were serving population-dense areas, and were located in COVID-19 “hot zones,” the study said.

All of the stores followed the same provincial COVID-19 guidelines, including social distancing, sanitation and enforcing PPE for customers and employees.

The surfaces selected for swabbing were all considered “high-touch” areas. They included the payment station, the deli counter, the frozen foods section, shopping carts and baskets. Swabs were collected on Tuesdays and Fridays, twice a day, once before the store opened and once immediately after the store closed. The samples were then taken to a nearby lab for testing.

Throughout the study period, the researchers also recorded the incidence of COVID-19 in the surrounding communities to see if there was any correlation between the number of COVID-19 cases and the presence of the virus found in the stores.

All 957 collected samples tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 RNA, regardless of the specific store location, sampling day or time, or type of surface area.

During the same testing period, the number of daily cases increased in the surrounding communities. However, this did not result in an increase in the presence of the virus on the tested surfaces.

“These results suggest that the risk of exposure from contaminated high-touch surfaces within a food retailer store is low,” the study concluded, stressing that this is contingent on the upkeep of sanitation routines, social distancing and monitoring of employee health.

While the SARS-CoV-2 virus is primarily spread via respiratory droplets, there continues to be concern about possible transmission via surfaces, the study said.

“However, if there is not enough virus concentration on surfaces in the first place, there is a low likelihood of transmission and transfer,” the study said.