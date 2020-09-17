TORONTO -- Are you making the difficult decision to pause or leave your career to support your children’s virtual learning? CTVNews.ca wants to tell your story.

A survey released earlier this month found that one in three Canadian women have considered quitting their jobs to support their children’s education.

Please email us a short description of why you’ve made the decision to postpone your career at dotcom@bellmedia.ca, along with your name, location and contact information.

Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.