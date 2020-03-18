Ghost towns: Normally bustling places around the world are deserted due to COVID-19
CTVNews.ca - Digital Content Editor Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 5:11PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 18, 2020 5:18PM EDT
TORONTO -- Some normally bustling sites around the world are now practically ghost towns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governments across the globe are requiring complete or partial lockdowns in response to the outbreak, which has left major tourist sites and many public transit systems almost completely empty.
In Canada, people are staying home and practicing social distancing in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
RELATED IMAGES