OTTAWA -- Canada’s top public health officials are preparing for a "peak" of COVID-19 cases in the fall and localized outbreaks until at least January 2022, new modelling data shows.

The report underlines that officials are aiming for a "slow burn" scenario, “keeping case rates low and within the health and public health system’s capacity to manage,” but are preparing for a worst-case scenario which shows a surge of cases when flu season approaches and then ongoing "peaks and valleys" for the next several years.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said this projection is subject to change depending on Canadians’ behaviour.

"Everything is sort of in our hands, so the sort of day-by-day, week-by-week monitoring of how well we control things right now will sort of determine the actual outcome. So even the short-term forecasts are subject fluctuations that you’re seeing now so really the take home message is that the fate is still within our hands and what we do now will influence the probability, if you like, of that fall peak," she said during a press briefing in Ottawa on Friday.

She said she is encouraging hospitals and other health-care facilities to implement emergency plans in case of a fall spike, potentially even greater than the first wave of cases in Canada.

"This isn’t taking into account the fact that the most vulnerable populations, including long-term care and seniors, is where a lot of efforts have to be pulled together. Having learned what we learned in that initial wave, we don’t want to exceed the capacity of those parts of society," said Tam.

The modelling also shows the rate of infections has hit young adults between the ages of 20 and 39 the hardest since early July, reflecting regional trends reported over the past several weeks.

While the severity of illness among this age group remains low, Tam said young people are not "immune" to infection and more spikes in cases are likely if Canadians don’t remain vigilant.

Tam partially attributed the trend to the reopening of certain facilities like bars and restaurants and general crowded indoor settings, where physical distancing isn’t possible.

"Following the reopening of social and economic spaces, a smaller number of outbreaks continue to be reported in a wider range of social settings, including food and drink establishments, private gatherings, and parties," she said.

