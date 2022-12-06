Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds

MORE HEALTH NEWS

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Coronavirus in Canada

Track COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and wastewater numbers across Canada

Coronavirus in Canada COVID-19 cases charted across Canada

How U.S. states are doing

How do Canadian provinces and territories compare to American states?

How U.S. States are doing

Canada and other nations

Curious how different countries are faring? Chart and compare the curves using our interactive graphs

The COVID-19 Brief

Sign up to receive the most important updates in your inbox two times a week

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP) This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | How to get the increased GST tax credit

To help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

  • Tom Brady throws for 2 late TDs, Buccaneers beat Saints 17-16

    Clearly frustrated and on the verge of being held without a TD pass at home by the New Orleans Saints for the third straight season, Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady led scoring drives of 91 and 63 yards and the Bucs (6-6) back to .500, tightening the team's grip on first place in the weak NFC South.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) in Tampa, Fla., on Dec. 5, 2022. (Chris O'Meara / AP)

  • Boxing powerhouse Cuba lets women boxers compete

    Cuban officials announced Monday that women boxers would be able to compete officially after decades of restrictions, though they didn't yet confirm if that would be taken to a professional level like it was with Cuban male boxers earlier this year.

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social