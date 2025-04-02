ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Why Canadians want the next federal government to follow through on the universal pharmacare program

By Allison Bamford

Published

Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal on March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.