ADVERTISEMENT

Health

U.K. lawmakers vote to decriminalize abortion amid concern about the prosecution of women

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

A Union flag is displayed outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.