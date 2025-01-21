ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Tons of ‘aphrodisiac honey’ seized in France as officials issue health warning

By CNN

Published

The adulterated honey products tend to come from Malaysia, Turkey and Tunisia. (Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.