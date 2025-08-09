ADVERTISEMENT

Health

Pistachios in your pantry? What experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall

By The Canadian Press

Published

Pistachio nuts are displayed at a grocery store in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, December 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.