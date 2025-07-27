ADVERTISEMENT

Health

No funny gene: your humour has nothing to do with DNA

By Tammy Ibrahimpoor

Published

A new study says your sense of humour is not genetic. (Credit: Pexels)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.