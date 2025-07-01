Health

How Canadian hospitals are trying to break the cycle of readmissions for homeless patients

By The Canadian Press

Published

Dr. Stephen Hwang, creator of the Navigator Program and general internal medicine physician, poses for a photograph at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto on Friday, May 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette


















