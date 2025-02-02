Health

How a charity is helping child sex abuse survivors, including a 14-year-old girl trying to take down explicit videos

By Christl Dabu

Published

Canadian advocates for exploited youth say AI and other tech tools are making it harder to crack down on child sex abuse material online. (Pexels.com)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.