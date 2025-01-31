ADVERTISEMENT

Health

FDA approves painkiller designed to eliminate the risks of addiction associated with opioids

By The Associated Press

Published

This photo provided by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in January 2025 shows a tablet and bottle of the JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) medication. (Vertex Pharmaceuticals via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.