Health

780,000 pressure washers recalled in Canada, U.S. after reports of explosions and impact injuries

By The Associated Press

Updated

Published

This image released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, shows a Ryobi-branded electric pressure washer. (the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.