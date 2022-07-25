150 to 600 minutes of weekly exercise reduces chance of death in adults: study

It’s no secret that physical activity is correlated with a reduced risk of health problems. But a new study published by the American Heart Association suggests that adults who regularly engage in moderate or vigorous exercise for150 to 600 minutes a week have a significantly reduced risk of mortality.

“Our study provides evidence to guide individuals to choose the right amount and intensity of physical activity,” said Dong Hoon Lee, a research associate in the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a news release.

The findings, published in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation, point to a 21 to 23 per cent reduction in terminal disease and illness for adults who exercise regularly— depending on the intensity of physical activity.

The research was based on mortality data, medical records,and questionnaire answers of more than 100,000 adults. The study says, those who performed double the currently recommended range of either moderate or vigorous physical activity each week had the lowest long-term risk or mortality.

But what is this recommended range of exercise?

Back in 2018, the United States Department of Health and Human Services released recommendations for adults to engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes per week of moderate physical activity. Alternatively, the guidelines also suggested adults exercise 75 to 150 minutes a week with higher intensity. (More vigour means less recommended time exercising.)

Canada’s guidelines for adults 18 and older also recommend around 150 minutes of weekly moderate exercise.

Moderate activity typically includeswalking, weight lifting and calisthenics, while vigorous activity aligns with running, swimming, and aerobic exercise.

It’s an important distinction, the study says, as previous research has indicated that too much high-intensity exercise — such as marathons, triathlons, and long-distance bicycle races — can increase the risk of adverse cardiovascular events.

The results, however, found that high-intensity or moderate physical activity four times the recommended weekly minimum(600 weekly minutes for moderate exercise and 300 weekly minutes for high-intensity) did not cause any health problems. It also did not further reduce risk of death, suggesting that going to extremes doesn’t lead to better health results.

“Our findings support the current national physical activity guidelines, and further suggest that the maximum benefits may be achieved by performing medium to high levels of either moderate or vigorous activity,” Lee said. “Or a combination.”