ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Unlike in 2021, Quebec premier not picking a favourite to win the federal election

By The Canadian Press

Published

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Montmagny, Que., on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.