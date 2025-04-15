ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Party leaders say French-language debate should be moved due to hockey game

By The Canadian Press

Published

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to health-care workers after making a nursing announcement during a federal election campaign event in Toronto on April 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.