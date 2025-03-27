ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Members of Manitoba’s largest First Nations community share top of mind concerns this federal election

By Alex Karpa

Published

The SunLodge Village - a place that helps Peguis members reclaim their spiritual identity and the Anishinaabe way of life.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.