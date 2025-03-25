ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Liberals hold six-point lead over Conservatives: Leger poll

By The Canadian Press

Published

CTV's Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos on the upcoming federal election and how the Liberals were able to close the gap on the Tories in polling.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.