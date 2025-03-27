ADVERTISEMENT

Federal Election 2025

Carney to discuss Trump’s auto tariff during meeting in Ottawa. Live election updates here.

By CTVNews.ca Staff

Published

Playing null of undefined
Poilievre calls tariff announcement ‘nonsensical,’ promises to repeal pipeline bill

Poilievre calls tariff announcement ‘nonsensical,’ promises to repeal pipeline bill

Carney calls Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs a 'direct attack'

Carney calls Trump's 25 per cent auto tariffs a 'direct attack'

CTV News Channel LIVE

CTV News Channel LIVE



















Politics
Autos
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.