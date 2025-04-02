ADVERTISEMENT

Analysis & Opinion

Christopher Liew: Duelling platforms promise housing affordability fixes. But what’s realistic?

By Christopher Liew

Published

A real estate sign showing homes for sale is seen in Montreal on Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi


















Photos

