TORONTO -- After playfully lamenting the solitude of self-isolation, Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard got more than she asked for

Admirers sent what she called "dating resumes" to her agent.

In a tweet last Wednesday, Bouchard wrote that she wasn’t complaining about the need to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic, but wouldn’t mind some company.

"[I] feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend," she wrote.

Apparently some of her followers took her seriously and sent lists of their datable qualities to Chris McCormack, Vice President of GSE Worldwide, whose email she has listed in her Twitter bio.

"[M]y agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL [sic] NEED TO STOP," she wrote online Sunday, adding three "face with tears of joy" emojis.

The tweet didn’t stop more admirers from seeking the tennis star’s affection, asking where to send their own "resumes."

"Here's mine," wrote one user. "Coronavirus-free, 6'4", athletic, funny."

"You're so beautiful," wrote another. "Even corona would feel shy in front of you."

my agent just informed me you guys are sending ‘dating resumes’ to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP ������ — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 22, 2020