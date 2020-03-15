A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:

HOCKEY

-- NHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

-- American Hockey League suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Belleville, Ont., Winnipeg and Laval, Que.

-- ECHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Brampton, Ont., and St. John's.

-- The three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues -- the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League -- suspend play.

-- World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.

-- Hockey Canada cancels all national championships until further notice.

SOCCER

-- Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days, impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.

-- Canadian Premier League puts a 14-day hold on pre-season training, starting March 13.

-- Canadian men's friendlies vs. Trinidad & Tobago March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., cancelled.

-- Canadian women's friendly vs. Australia April 14 in Vancouver cancelled.

-- Canada Soccer suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.

BASKETBALL

-- NBA suspends season, impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.

-- National Basketball League of Canada suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., St. John's, Kitchener, Ont., London, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.

BASEBALL

-- Major League Baseball cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.

LACROSSE

-- National Lacrosse League suspends 2020 season, impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.

RUGBY

-- Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.

SWIMMING

-- Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials March 30-April 5 in Toronto cancelled.

-- Canadian Eastern and Western championships April 16-19 in Windsor, Ont., and Saskatoon cancelled.

FIGURE SKATING

-- World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.

CURLING

-- World women's curling championship March 14-22 in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.

-- National mixed doubles and senior championship March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man., and national wheelchair championship April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que., postponed.

-- World mixed doubles and seniors championship April 18-25 in Kelowna, B.C., cancelled.

-- Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship April 7-12 in Toronto and Champions Cup April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta., cancelled.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

-- World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.

-- World Cup cross-country skiing March 13-15 in Quebec City cancelled

-- Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled.

BIATHLON

-- Canadian biathlon championship March 16-22 in Quebec City cancelled.

SPEEDSKATING

-- Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.

FOOTBALL

-- CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.

MULTI-SPORT

-- Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.

ALPINE SKIING

-- NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.

UNIVERSITY SPORTS

-- U Sports cancelled men's and women's university hockey championships that had already started in Halifax and Charlottetown, respectively, on March 12. Cancelled national men's and women's volleyball championships March 13-15 at the University of Winnipeg and University of Calgary, respectively.

ESPORTS

-- Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020