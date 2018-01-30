

The Canadian Press





Quebec director Xavier Dolan is planning to return home to make his next feature film, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The trade publication says a screenplay has been completed for the French-language "Matt & Max," which Dolan plans to shoot in Quebec this fall.

The film will reportedly tell the story of a group of twentysomethings, with the cast including Dolan's real friends.

Dolan says he wrote the film while shooting the upcoming "Boy Erased," directed by Joel Edgerton and starring Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Dolan's French-language drama "It's Only the End of the World" won the Grand Prix prize at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival and six trophies at last year's Canadian Screen Awards, including for best picture and best director.

His English-language film "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan," starring Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman and Kit Harington, is expected to hit theatres this year.

"I'll make films here in Quebec for the rest of my life," Dolan tweeted Tuesday.

"I'm not attracted to industries or places. I'm attracted to people. So I'll go wherever the actors and stories are."