Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s

Joe Perry, left, and Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, perform on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)  Joe Perry, left, and Steven Tyler, of Aerosmith, perform on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP) 

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social