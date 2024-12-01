Entertainment

    • 'Wicked' star Marissa Bode speaks out against 'harmful' ableist comments made about her character

    Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo in a scene from the film "Wicked." (Universal Pictures via AP) Marissa Bode and Cynthia Erivo in a scene from the film "Wicked." (Universal Pictures via AP)
    Share

    "Wicked" actress Marissa Bode is asking for kindness after receiving ableist comments on social media.

    In a video posted to her TikTok page on Saturday, Bode said that while she is usually a "deeply unserious person" and loves joking around, she has received "gross and harmful" comments about her character’s disability since the release of "Wicked."

    Bode, who uses a wheelchair, plays Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) sister Nessarose in "Wicked." The sisters’ complicated relationship has drawn some heated comments online from movie goers. The movie somewhat differs from the musical version, including the portrayal of the sisters’ story.

    Bode told her followers that it "is absolutely ok to not like a fictional character," but she took issue with the "aggressive comments and jokes about Nessa’s disability itself is deeply uncomfortable because disability is not fictional."

    "When these jokes are being made by non-disabled strangers with a punchline of not being able to walk, it very much feels like laughing at rather than laughing with," she said. "Comments of wanting to cause harm and 'push Nessa out of her wheelchair' or that she 'deserves her disability' are two very gross and harmful comments that real disabled people, including myself, have heard before."

    Bode said she recognizes that "these jokes about disability are made out of ignorance," but is taking a stand now, in part, out of concern for younger people who may be more affected by these harmful comments.

    "Please be kind," she urged, before evoking a lesson from "Wicked" itself.

    "One of the major themes within ‘Wicked’ is having the ability to listen and to understand one another, and I truly hope that is something a lot of you can practice more and take with you," she said.

    @marissa_edob Representation is important but that’s not the only thing that will save the disabled community. I need a lot of y’all (non-disabled people) to do the work. To dissect and unlearn your own ableism. Listen to disabled people. Follow other disabled people outside of just me. Read up on the disability rights movement/watch the documentary Crip Camp! I understand no one likes feeling like they’re being scolded. But true progress never comes with comfort. And that’s ok. #wicked #nessa ♬ original sound - Marissa

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The best tips to prepare your car for the winter

    Slippery or snow-covered roads, reduced visibility and bitter cold are all conditions that can make driving difficult and even dangerous during cold weather months. CAA spoke with CTV Morning Live this week on some of the best ways you can winterize your car.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News