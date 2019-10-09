'We're not alone': 'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
This undated image released by Sesame Workshop shows 10-year-old Salia Woodbury, whose parents are in recovery, with 'Sesame Street' character Karli. (Flynn Larsen/Sesame Workshop via AP)
Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 9:38PM EDT
NEW YORK -- "Sesame Street" is taking a new step to try to help kids navigate life in America -- it's tackling the opioid crisis.
Sesame Workshop is exploring the backstory of Karli, a bright green, yellow-haired friend of Elmo's whose mother is battling addiction. The initiative is part of the Sesame Street in Communities resources available online.
Karli had already been introduced as a puppet in foster care earlier this year, but viewers now will understand why her mother had to go away for a while.
Children's therapist Jerry Moe, the national director of the Hazelden Betty Ford Children's Program, helped craft the segments and resources, saying he was grateful to help since there's been a small number of resources for the preschool age-group.