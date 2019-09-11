

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Pop singer Lizzo is a big fan of Cookie Monster and his modified lyrics of her chart-topping single “Truth Hurts.” The singer even had some cookie-related lyrical suggestions of her own.

The Twitter account for the “Sesame Street” character regularly weighs in on cookie-related topics and news stories involving the sugary treats. And, every so often, the account tweets at celebrities.

Lizzo can now count herself among them.

Her single “Truth Hurts” is currently topping Billboard’s Hot 100 for the second week in a row and, because the cookie-loving puppet is apparently so plugged in, he had to chime in.

The character paid homage to Lizzo’s single with his own parody lyrics: “Me just took a DNA test turns out me 100% cookies…” the account tweeted.

This was a G-rated take on her song’s opening lyric, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I'm 100 per cent that bitch.”

Lizzo responded in the spirit of collaboration and suggested the next lyrics on Twitter: “EVEN WHEN ME CRUMBLE CRAZY ME GOT SHORTBREAD PROBLEMS THATS THE MONSTER IN ME // NOM NOM // THEN ME EAT EM THATS THE COOKIE IN ME.”

But Cookie Monster’s followers know that it’s not out of the blue for the account to tweet out song parodies or make mention of popular songs.

In the past, the character has tweeted at Ariana Grande suggesting that her single title “thank u next” is what he says “after me eat cookie.”

