Victoria Beckham reunites with the Spice Girls for iconic singalong at 50th birthday party

    Victoria Beckham’s birthday party on Saturday got a little spicy.

    The fashion designer, once known best as Posh Spice, celebrated her 50th birthday this weekend in London at a swanky affair, where she was joined by her former Spice Girls bandmates Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisolm.

    In what looked like an epic karaoke moment, the five women were seen singing along to their 1997 hit “Stop” at the party, according to a video posted to Beckham’s Instagram page on Saturday. 

    As if no time went by at all, they also appeared to remember the choreography for the classic track, which they are seen performing in the video.

    “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much!” she wrote in the caption.

    Beckham’s husband, soccer star David Beckham, appears to have been the one to catch the impromptu singalong on camera, and showed himself in the video expressing excitement about the iconic reunion.

    It was the first time the five original members had been seen all together in years. The last time all five members of the Spice Girls performed together was in 2012 at the London Olympics opening ceremony.

    In 2019, Bunton, Horner, Chisolm and Brown – also known by their nicknames Baby Spice, Ginger Spice, Sporty Spice and Scary Spice, respectively – reunited for a tour, while Beckham opted out, citing her desire to focus on her family and successful company. 

    The British girl group released their debut album “Spice” in 1996, and went on a hiatus in 2000 to pursue solo careers. They became famous for their hit songs “Say You’ll Be There,” “Wannabe” and “2 Become 1,” among many others.

     

