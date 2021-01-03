TORONTO -- With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, the general consensus is that this past year could be described as a depressing “dumpster fire.”

It’s likely nervous humming was the closest thing to a soundtrack for many of us this year. But leave it to people on Twitter to try and sum up 2020 in a song, anyway.

Using the hashtag #SumUp2020WithASong, hundreds of people made their best attempts, with some people tweeting that “It’s The End Of The World As We Know It” by rock band R.E.M. encapsulated this year.

For others, definitive songs for 2020 were Dua Lipa’s “New Rules,” “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, and “Don’t Stand So Close To Me” by The Police -- with those tunes all giving a nod to the dozens of “new normal” routines people across the world have had to take up throughout the pandemic.

It’s The End Of The World As We Know It - R.E.M. #SumUp2020WithASong — lucy (@glitterylouis_) January 2, 2021

With many social gatherings and travel plans being thrown out the window this year, many were forced to find joy in solitude, with one person tweeting “Dancing with Myself” by Billy Idol defined their year.

With parts of the world literally on fire, that theme came up in many people’s tweets. One Twitter user said the song of the year was “Burning Down The House” by the Talking Heads; while another said it was closer to “Disco Inferno,” as they posted a GIF of Spongebob Squarepants fruitlessly trying to put out a house fire.

The online fun/group therapy session kicked off on Saturday, after Twitter user Roe's Rage asked his followers to #SumUp2020InASong. Since then, the hashtag has been used hundreds of time.

While some name-dropped real songs, others came up with creative parodies on classic hits, such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer,” a twist on a famous Beatles song; “Quaran-Tine Is Not My Lover,” as an update to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean;” and “St Elmo’s Dumpster Fire,” a take on British singer John Parr’s 1985 song for the film, ”St. Elmo's Fire.”

I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X — Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021

Quaran-Tine Is Not My Lover!#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/SIGyuGsr7U — Roe Loves Sad Country Music (@RoeGhost) January 2, 2021

Forget “Fast Love” by the late George Michael, one person tweeted this year was more about finding, “Mask Love,” which is not far from what public health officials were recommending.

For some online, they chose to highlight resilience being a big part of this year, with one person tweeting, “I Get Lockdown But I Get Up Again” - - a parody of the karaoke staple, “I Get Knocked Down” by Chumbawamba.

I get lockdown, but I get up again �� #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/qeH2JVDskM — Fi ���� (@rahhead01) January 2, 2021

