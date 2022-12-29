Turning trauma into music: Canadian singer Leslie Taylor on her new song 'Look But Don't Touch'

Toronto-based musician Leslie Taylor has released a new song called 'Look But Don't Touch,' which brings together difficult memories from a young age.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s new tune reflects being a part of the LGBTQ2S+ community and being scared to tell people about her identity. The song is about a young person recognizing life is very complicated and that the "bumps" along the way are learning moments.

"Recognizing … I'm going to be okay and not pretending that there's some magic that's going to fix it," Taylor told CTV News Channel on Thursday.

Taylor added that drawing from personal experience was crucial in writing the song.

"Being able to be out and proud, it was an integral part of how I wrote because I'm writing from that voice," she said. "Imagine having to hide a part of yourself because society somehow has deemed you whatever they have deemed you."

Taylor said she uses music to tell her story of the trauma she experienced in her life, and explained how at a young age she considered her guitar a "friend" and that playing helped her cope.

"It sort of has helped me through every stage of my life, including sort of getting away from situations that might not be particularly healthy," she said. "Whenever I could turn to the guitar, it was about healing."

Taylor’s message for fans and others struggling with their own identity is don’t be afraid to get help.

"My therapist … helped me and made me understand that so much trauma is really multi- and intergenerational [and] it happens on so many different levels."