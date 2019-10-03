TORONTO -- Social media giant Twitter has removed a video that was tweeted on Wednesday by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it did so "in response to a report by a copyright owner."

While the copyright owner was not specifically named, the video had included an edited portion of the music video for "Photograph," a 2005 song by Canadian rock stalwarts Nickelback.

In the music video – yes, this is how we'll remind you – frontman Chad Kroeger holds a picture frame while singing the phrase "Look at this photograph."

The tweeted version of the video altered the picture in the frame to show a photo of former U.S. vice-president and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden and two other men, one of whom is reportedly Hunter Biden's friend Devon Archer.

Trump included the "Look at this photograph" lyric in his tweet.

The president's efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate the Bidens' activities in their country has sparked an impeachment inquiry in the U.S. Congress. Archer and Hunter Biden were board members of a Ukrainian gas company while Joe Biden was leading U.S. diplomatic dealings with Ukraine.

The tweet itself remained online as of Thursday morning, with Trump's "Look at this photograph" line no longer accompanied by any video or image.

Wednesday was not the first time Trump had run afoul of Twitter's copyright scrutinizers. A video he posted in April was removed from the platform after Warner Bros. Pictures complained that it used part of the score from the 2012 film "The Dark Knight Rises."

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

With files from The Associated Press