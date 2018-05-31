

The Associated Press





U.S. President Donald Trump has met with reality TV star Kim Kardashian West as she visited the White House to advocate on behalf of a woman serving a life sentence for drug offences.

Trump is confirming the meeting - as he often does - via Twitter, writing, "Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing."

He included a picture of the two in the Oval Office.

Kardashian West has been urging Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, 63, who has spent more than two decades behind bars and is not eligible for parole.

Kardashian West had also been expected to meet with Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, who is overseeing the administration's push to overhaul the nation's prison system.