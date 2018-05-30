Kardashian West en route to White House
In this Nov. 4, 2017 file photo, Kim Kardashian West arrives at the LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Anthony McCartney and Jill Colvin, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:18PM EDT
WASHINGTON - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West is en route to the White House to advocate on behalf of a great-grandmother serving a life sentence in prison.
That's according to a person familiar with the visit who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Kardashian West has urged the president to pardon 62-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, serving a life sentence without parole for a non-violent drug offence.
She's been in touch with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser. He oversees the administration's push to overhaul the nation's prison system.
It's unclear whether Kardashian West will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, but the president often invites visitors into the Oval Office.
She tweeted Wednesday, "Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you."
