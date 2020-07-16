TORONTO -- In his latest health update, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek said he is “feeling great” and plans to host in September once it returns from a hiatus.

Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March 2019, provided the update on Thursday through the show’s social media channels.

“I’m doing well. I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal,” he said in the video.

“I’m feeling great.”

Trebek said he plans to return to the studio “very, very soon” following an extended break due to scheduled time off and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” he said.

Trebek has a book coming out next week called “The Answer Is . . .: Reflections on My Life.”