Jennifer Lopez is focused on love amid the 'negativity out in the world right now'

It sounds like Jennifer Lopez is trying to keep it positive.

Following her cancellation last week of her summer concert tour so she could spend more time with her family, Lopez has offered a note of gratitude to her fans.

Visitors to her On The Jlo were greeted this week with a note from the singer/actress about the success of her latest film “Atlas,” which is steaming on Netflix.

The message begins with “Thank you.”

“Hi everybody,” it reads. “I just found out some great news and it’s all because of YOU!!”

Lopez shares that “Atlas” recently reached No. 1 on the Netflix top 10 movie titles list and she credited her supporters.

“It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now…but don’t let the voices of a few drown out there is soooo much love out there,” her note reads. “Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much. Jennifer.”

Live Nation and Lopez announced the cancellation of her “THIS IS ME…LIVE” tour last Friday, stating she would “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez said at the time. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

The news came amid recent reports Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck have been living apart. CNN has reached out to representatives for both stars for comment.

The couple married in July 2022. Lopez’s tour was scheduled to kickoff June 26 in Orlando.