The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch.
Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
“We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and travelling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band,” the post continued.
“Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West.”
The post was signed “Emily, Martie & Natalie,” for the Chicks’ current members, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines.
Lynch was involved in a car crash Friday night in Hudspeth County, Texas, according to CNN affiliate KDBC, citing a police report. Another vehicle drove into Lynch’s lane, striking her vehicle head-on, KDBC reported. The crash took place near the town of Cornudas, approximately 60 miles (96.5 kilometres) east of El Paso.
Strayer and Maguire founded the Dixie Chicks in 1989 with Lynch and Robin Lynn Macy.
In 1992, Macy left the band, and Maines later replaced Lynch as lead vocalist.
The band broke through commercially with their fourth album “Wide Open Spaces” in 1998, the first to feature Maines.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
Police pause search again for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Quebec provincial police are again pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City after today's efforts failed to locate her.
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war's deadliest strikes
At least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
Beijing recorded its longest cold wave since records began in 1951 as the biting temperatures and snowfall experienced in the Chinese capital and elsewhere began to ease.
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war
The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on Sunday, as Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.
In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve
Christians around the world were striving on Christmas Eve to put aside the worries and fears of an unsettled, war-torn world as they prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.
Canada
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
-
American man charged with attempted murder after woman 'intentionally' struck with vehicle: Windsor police
An American man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly struck a woman with his vehicle in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Saturday night.
-
Police pause search again for Quebec girl, 4, who fell in river while sledding
Quebec provincial police are again pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City after today's efforts failed to locate her.
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
World
-
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war's deadliest strikes
At least 70 people were killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest strikes of the war, health officials said Sunday, while the number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat over the weekend rose to 15.
-
Russian shelling kills 4 as Ukraine prepares to observe Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
Russian shelling in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region killed four people Sunday, including an 87-year-old man and his 81-year-old wife who died after a strike on their apartment building.
-
Death toll from China earthquake rises to 149, with 2 still missing
The death toll from China's most powerful earthquake in years has risen to 149, with two people still missing after the tremor hit northwestern parts of the country last week.
-
A merchant vessel linked to Israel has been damaged in a drone attack off India's west coast
A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.
-
Police in Serbia fire tear gas at election protesters threatening to storm capital's city hall
Riot police in Serbia fired tear gas to prevent hundreds of opposition supporters from entering the capital's city council building on Sunday in protest of what election observers said were widespread vote irregularities during a general election last weekend.
-
Brazil's federal police arrest top criminal leader Zinho after negotiations
Brazil's federal police said one of the country's top criminal leaders surrendered Sunday after negotiations with local authorities. Luiz Antonio da Silva Braga, better known as Zinho, is the top leader of the largest militia group in the state of Rio de Janeiro. He had 12 arrest warrants issued against him, federal police said.
Politics
-
In Christmas message, Trudeau urges Canadians to find strength in differences
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians should 'find strength in our differences' this Christmas. In his annual Christmas address, Trudeau called for Canadians to 'love our neighbours as we love ourselves' and give back, helping those who have fallen on hard times.
-
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
Health
-
Woman pregnant in each of her two uteruses gives birth to twins
An Alabama woman with the rare condition of two uteruses, and who became pregnant in each uterus earlier this year, gave birth to twins last week a day apart.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Sci-Tech
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
China drafts new rules proposing restrictions on online gaming
China released draft guidelines Friday aimed at curbing excessive spending on online gaming in the latest move by the ruling Communist Party to keep control of the virtual economy.
-
Cracking the code: Messages found in silk dress decoded by Manitoba researcher
Coded messages found in the folds of a Victorian-era dress were finally cracked by a University of Manitoba researcher almost a decade after they were discovered.
Entertainment
-
The Chicks mourn the passing of founding member Laura Lynch
The Chicks are taking time this weekend to pay tribute to their late former founding member Laura Lynch. Members of the band previously known as The Dixie Chicks posted a statement Saturday to their official Instagram page, where they shared video of Lynch singing and playing with the band, writing they “are shocked and saddened to learn” of her death.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
-
Aquaman movie sequel drifts to first on the weekend before Christmas
Despite many new offerings, this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office.
Business
-
Moneris reports 'intermittent network slowness' day after network outage
Payments processing company Moneris is reporting "intermittent network slowness" this afternoon, one day after experiencing a network outage that it says affected customers' ability to process transactions.
-
Creeping price points: A look at the rising cost of Canada's streaming TV services
Streaming TV isn't getting any cheaper. After it was once heralded as the cost-effective alternative to cable, the price of Canada's streaming services is inching higher every year. Here's a look at recent changes in the monthly price of the top streaming services.
-
Rising prices, shrinking libraries: How streaming TV is shaking down in Canada
Streaming television forever changed how Canadians watch their favourite shows, offering a seemingly bottomless library of commercial-free programming for a dirt-cheap price. Now, the overlords of entertainment have come to collect their dues.
Lifestyle
-
A North American military command is tracking Santa's every move and kids can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
How a Christian saint inspired the Santa Claus legend
The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not.
-
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Sports
-
FIFA threatens to suspend Brazil over confederation president's removal by court
FIFA warned Brazil on Sunday it could suspend its national teams and clubs from international competitions if an intervention by its soccer body leads to the election of a new president in January.
-
North Bay Battalion defenceman called to Sweden to complete in the World Junior Championship
For the first time since 2015, a member of the North Bay Battalion has been added to Team Canada’s roster for the World Junior Championship.
-
Ratcliffe wants struggling Man United back at the top of English and European soccer
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has finally got his hands on Manchester United after securing a stake of up to 25 per cent in the Premier League club. Ratcliffe's interest in sports -- and soccer in particular -- is long-standing. The 71-year-old owner of petrochemicals giant has been a United fan since childhood, and supporters will like his stated ambitions.
Autos
-
EV, hybrid and gas-powered: Some interesting cars coming in 2024
Next year will see the introduction of some new, genuinely affordable electric vehicles as well as a couple of interesting options for the ultra-wealthy. We'll also see the return of some classic model names.
-
Nearly 300K Honda vehicles from 2017 to 2020 recalled over engine failure risk
Honda Canada announced up to 297,836 vehicles have been affected by its latest recall due to a fuel pump defect potentially increasing the risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
-
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.