'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay’s husband files for divorce

Television personality and “The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay's marriage to her husband of four years, Bryan Abasolo, is coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Abasolo filed a petition for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN. Abasolo cited irreconcilable differences as grounds for divorce, according to the petition. He is requesting spousal support and for Lindsay to pay his attorneys fees.

The couple met in 2017 when Lindsay starred on the long-running ABC reality show “The Bachelorette.” They became engaged during the show’s finale and wed in 2019.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Lindsay for comment.

"After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew," Abasolo wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram page Tuesday. "I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go."

Lindsay has not yet responded to Abasolo’s petition, according to online records. The pair do not share any children together.

"Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024," Rachel wrote on her Instagram page over the New Year holiday weekend, prior to Abasolo’s filing on Tuesday.

Lindsay is best known as the star of Season 13 of “The Bachelorette.” She also serves as a television personality and co-host’s the "Higher Learning" podcast alongside Van Lathan. Abasolo works as a chiropractor in Los Angeles, according to his social media profiles.