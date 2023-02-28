Tears for school shooting survivor's 'American Idol' tryout

Ten feathers representing the ten victims of the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting sit on a newly dedicated memorial, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP) Ten feathers representing the ten victims of the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting sit on a newly dedicated memorial, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, outside of the high school in Santa Fe. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social