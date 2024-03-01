Sydney Sweeney rejects cute cliches, all about girl power in ‘SNL’ promos

Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
Sydney Sweeney was not down for a meet cute.
In a promo for her hosting spot on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, the “Anyone But You” star bumps into “SNL” cast member Michael Longfellow in studio 8H and his script and her book go flying.
He picks up her book, Haruki Murakami’s “Kafka on the Shore,” and muses that it’s one of his favorites. Romantic music plays as Longfellow tries to work up the courage to ask Sweeney out in an internal monologue the viewer hears.
But forget dreams of a relationship as we cut to Sweeney, who has walked away from the conversation. The romantic music swells as Longfellow says, “She said no. It didn’t work. Thank you, though.”
There’s a bit more love in a promo featuring Sweeney, cast member Heidi Gardner and singer Kasey Musgraves, who is this week’s musical guest on the show.
“Love this group of three strong ladies,” Gardner says. “I bet so many women are going to tune in this week.”
“Weirdly, a lot of my fans are men,” Sweeney says to which Musgraves quips, “Hmmm, I wonder why.”
Sweeney is best known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus.”
The Canadian government's top scientific advisor is calling for the release of more UFO information and says her office is working on a public report that will be published this year.
Canada's housing agency says it is ending the first-time homebuyer incentive program. Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the deadline for new or updated submissions to the program is midnight eastern time on March 21.
U.S. President Joe Biden has released a statement honouring the former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney who passed away on Thursday.
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Florida officials mislabeled the remains of two Irish nationals who died of drug overdoses, leading to a mix-up of their autopsies and the 'highly probable' cremation of the wrong body, authorities said.
The head of a Gaza City hospital that treated some of those wounded in the bloodshed surrounding an aid convoy said Friday that more than 80 per cent had been struck by gunfire, suggesting there was heavy shooting by Israeli troops.
The first rioter to enter the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was convicted on Friday of charges that he interfered with police and obstructed Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
Quick thinking from a snowmobile tour guide helped save a man buried in an avalanche near Revelstoke, B.C., earlier this week.
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
It sounds too good to be true, but Cochrane’s mayor says the town’s eye-catching land-for-$10 sales pitch is nearing fruition.
The mother of a University of British Columbia doctoral student is suing organizers of a martial arts tournament where she says he was 'battered' by an opponent before falling into a vegetative state.
President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. will begin air-dropping humanitarian assistance into Gaza, a day after more than 100 Palestinians were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
The driver of a semi-truck was pulled to safety Friday by firefighters following a crash that left the vehicle dangling over a bridge across the Ohio River.
As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence.
Pope Francis on Friday warned of the dangers of so-called gender theory, saying he had commissioned studies into what he condemned as an 'ugly ideology' that threatens humanity.
Under a heavy police presence, thousands of people bade farewell Friday to Alexei Navalny at his funeral in Moscow after his still-unexplained death two weeks ago in an Arctic penal colony.
A state funeral will be held later this month for former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Thursday at 84. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says there will be opportunities for Canadians to express their condolences to Mulroney's family as well.
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
Ask Brian Mulroney's chief political rival about the former prime minister's greatest success, and the answer runs through Quebec.
The B.C. government is turning to a series of bonus programs in an effort to recruit new nurses to the province – and to rural areas where it can be hard to attract health-care workers.
Health Canada issued several recalls for various items this week, according to the latest recalls.
A Yorkton woman said she has run out of options after hearing it will take up to a year to see a gastroenterologist in Saskatchewan.
The Supreme Court of Canada says police need judicial authorization to obtain a computer's internet protocol address, calling the identification number a crucial link between a person and their online activity.
When observing a hoard of golden-backed frogs at a roadside pond in Karnataka, India, a group of naturalists noticed something odd about one of the amphibians — the animal had a tiny mushroom sprouting out of its side.
'Rust' first assistant director Dave Halls on Thursday testified that the movie's armourer was diligent in her work and he was ultimately to blame for the 2021 fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer as he did not do a final check on a gun.
As billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani prepares for the wedding of his son this summer, he's expecting billionaires from around the world, heads of state, and Hollywood and Bollywood royalty to attend a three-day bash in the family's hometown, starting Friday.
Chef-turned-actor Matty Matheson shared in a recent late-night talk show interview how one of the events in 'The Bear' has indeed happened in his real life.
The Federal Aviation Administration has flagged more safety issues for two troubled families of Boeing planes, the latest in a series of issues at the embattled aircraft maker.
The United Steelworkers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Canadian National Railway Co. for a new contract covering 3,000 workers in Canada.
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
A stunning total solar eclipse will be visible to millions of people across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8.
A luxury condo in Whistler, B.C., has just sold for $9.3 million, reportedly breaking a real estate record for the resort community.
Sarah Mitton set a Canadian record and claimed the gold medal in women's shot put at the world athletics indoor championships on Friday.
Christopher Morales Williams’s progression has been as rapid as his world-best performance last Saturday was shocking.
Three-time reigning Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen qualified on the pole Friday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as scrutiny of Red Bull's boss overshadows the start of the new season.
General Motors is recalling 820,000 newer pickup trucks in North America because tailgates could unlatch and open unexpectedly.
More Canadian auto insurance companies are calling on some of their customers to install anti-theft tracking devices. But while certain insurers will pay for the installation of the system, others won’t.
The United States is opening an investigation into whether Chinese vehicle imports pose national security risks and could impose restrictions due to concerns about 'connected' car technology, the White House said on Thursday.
