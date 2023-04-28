Summer Movie Guide: What to watch from May through Labor Day

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from Columbia Pictures' "The Equalizer 3." (Stefano Montesi/Sony Pictures via AP) This image released by Sony Pictures shows Denzel Washington in a scene from Columbia Pictures' "The Equalizer 3." (Stefano Montesi/Sony Pictures via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis

After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social