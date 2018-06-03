

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES -- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office. After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65 per cent in weekend two with US$29.3 million from North American theatres, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

"Solo" has now earned $148.9 million domestically. That's over $135 million shy of where the franchise's other spin off, "Rogue One," was in its second weekend.

"Solo's" tumble brought it even closer to "Deadpool 2," which is now in its third weekend in theatres. "Deadpool 2" grossed an estimated $23.3 million to take second place.

Shailene Woodley's lost-at-sea drama "Adrift" opened in third place with $11.5 million, while "Avengers: Infinity War" took fourth with $10.4 million.

And Johnny Knoxville's "Action Point" landed in ninth place with a dismal $2.3 million.