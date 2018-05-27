'Solo' sputters in takeoff at box office with US$83.3M
In this May 12, 2018 photo, actor Alden Ehrenreich, who portrays a young Han Solo in the film, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" appears at a portrait session in Pasadena, Calif. The film tells the backstory of the character that Harrison Ford played over a span of several decades. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Jake Coyle, The Associated Press
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 12:13PM EDT
NEW YORK -- The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an US$83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.
Disney estimated Sunday that "Solo" will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Forecasts last week ran as high as $150 million for the four-day haul.
Overseas ticket sales are even lower. "Solo" grossed $65 million internationally in its opening weekend, including a paltry $10.1 million in China.
Starring Alden Ehrenreich in the role made iconic by Harrison Ford, "Solo" was plagued by production troubles, with Ron Howard replacing directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller midway through shooting. The budget soared past $250 million.
"Solo" also had stiff competition. In its second week, "Deadpool 2" grossed $42.7 million.