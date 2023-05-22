'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV

This image released by Max shows Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in a scene from the six-part docuseries “SmartLess: On the Road." (Max via AP) This image released by Max shows Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in a scene from the six-part docuseries “SmartLess: On the Road." (Max via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social