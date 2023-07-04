'Smallville' actor released from prison for role in sex-trafficking case tied to cult-like group
The television actor Allison Mack, who pleaded guilty for her role in a sex-trafficking case tied to the cult-like group NXIVM, has been released from a California prison, according to a government website.
Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman's close friend on "Smallville," was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2021 after pleading guilty two years earlier to charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.
Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Mack, 40, was released Monday from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. Her release was first reported by the Albany Times-Union.
Mack avoided a longer prison term by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against Raniere, who was ultimately sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on sex-trafficking charges.
Mack helped prosecutors mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society that included brainwashed women who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.
In addition to Mack, members of the group included an heiress to the Seagram's liquor fortune, Clare Bronfman; and a daughter of TV star Catherine Oxenberg of "Dynasty" fame.
Mack would later repudiate Raniere and express "remorse and guilt" before her sentencing in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
Alberta's Canada Day tornado given EF4 rating
A team of experts has classified a tornado that tore a path of destruction near Carstairs, Alta., on Canada Day an EF4.
Singh remains 'cautiously optimistic' about a public inquiry into foreign interference despite delays in calling one
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he's still 'cautiously optimistic' the federal government will call a public inquiry into foreign interference, while conversations about how best to address the issue are ongoing between the different parties.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Prisons head said process to notify minister of Bernardo transfer was followed: email
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Multiple heat warnings in place for Ontario, Quebec
A multi-day heat wave is set to begin today in southern Ontario as other areas of the province and Quebec also deal with warm, humid conditions.
-
Family's luggage stranded in back room at Vancouver airport for almost 5 days
A family visiting from Chicago says their missing bag was buried under a pile of luggage at Vancouver International Airport for almost five days, and no one seemed to be able to retrieve it.
-
UNESCO reaffirms threats to Canada's largest national park; calls for action on oilsands
A United Nations body has affirmed earlier findings that Canada's largest national park remains under environmental threats from dams, oilsands development and climate change.
-
-
-
-
-
Far-right figure ends divisive crowdfunding for police officer who shot boy, triggering riots
A French far-right figure behind a divisive, and hugely successful, crowdfunding campaign for the family of a police officer jailed in the killing of a 17-year-old that triggered riots around France announced on Tuesday that he's closing the account which topped more than 1.5 million euros (US$1.63 million).
-
As Israel winds down West Bank offensive, rockets from Gaza raise risk of fighting on new front
The Israeli military began withdrawing troops from a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank late Tuesday, security officials said, winding down an intense two-day operation that killed at least 13 Palestinians, drove thousands from their homes and left a wide swath of damage in its wake. One Israeli soldier was killed.
-
Why is Israel attacking Jenin? The West Bank operation explained
Israel unleashed a major raid on July 3 on Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, killing at least 10 Palestinians in clashes with gunmen. Here is what you need to know about Jenin.
-
Colombian rebel group says it will stop attacks on military
Colombia's largest rebel group said it will stop attacks on the nation's military as it prepares for a ceasefire with the government that could bring both sides closer to ending five decades of war.
-
Possible shark attacks prompt heightened patrols at New York's Long Island beaches
Two swimmers were apparently attacked by sharks off the shores of Long Island on Tuesday, a day after two others reported being attacked while enjoying the water at popular New York beaches.
-
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say
The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.
-
External report on ousted AFN chief RoseAnne Archibald found harassment, wrongdoing
An investigation into allegations against former Assembly of First Nations national chief RoseAnne Archibald found the ousted leader was guilty of workplace harassment and created a toxic work environment.
-
-
Exporters want law to limit future disruptions on fourth day of B.C. port strike
Groups representing Canadian businesses want the federal government to intervene in the ongoing labour strike at British Columbia ports, with one organization calling for legal changes that would discourage future disruptions.
-
'A life-saving tool': More people carrying naloxone to help strangers on the street
More people are carrying naloxone kits with them on the streets as drug-poisoning-related fatalities break records every passing year in Canada.
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
-
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
-
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
-
Facebook faces legal setback in EU court decision on data privacy and ads
Facebook lost a legal challenge Tuesday at the European Union's top court over a groundbreaking German anti-trust decision that limited the way the company uses data for advertising.
-
-
Vietnam bans 'Barbie' movie due to an illustration showing China's territorial claim
Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular 'Barbie' movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea.
-
Accuser says he told Kevin Spacey after crude advance, 'I don't bat for that team'
A man who met Kevin Spacey in a pub says that at one point when they were alone during a night of heavy drinking with others, the actor kissed his neck twice and grabbed his crotch.
-
-
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
-
Twitter to put TweetDeck behind a paywall
Soon, only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck, the dashboard that allows users to organize and easily monitor the accounts they follow, the platform tweeted Monday. Many businesses and media organizations use the feature to manage and track different feeds.
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
To fridge or not to fridge? Ketchup company clears the air on how you should store the popular condiment
With just five words, a recent tweet from Kraft Heinz sparked a bit of a debate about how you should store your ketchup.
-
Children who start reading for pleasure early had better academics, mental health as teens: study
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
-
Canada tops Cuba 4-2 to advance to CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals
Canada has advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
-
Hockey Canada names former Curling Canada exec Katherine Henderson as president, CEO
Katherine Henderson will move from one winter sport to another later this summer, ending her seven-year run as Curling Canada chief executive officer for a new role as president and CEO of Hockey Canada.
-
Canada goalkeeper and captain Borjan out for remainder of Gold Cup
Canada captain Milan Borjan will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with an undisclosed injury. Canada Soccer says the goalkeeper has returned to Europe so that he can recover ahead of the 2023-24 club season.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.