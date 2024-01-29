Singer leaves final song for her young son as she enters hospice

Cat Janice is giving her seven-year-old son a gift to remember her by — a final song.

The 31-year-old Washington, D.C., singer was diagnosed with a rare malignant tumour called sarcoma in 2021. Janice has endured a daunting battle with cancer ever since, which she has chronicled on social media. On Jan. 15, the singer announced that her cancer has progressed, and that she is now in hospice, unable to use her voice.

Despite this daunting news, Janice released “Dance You Outta My Head,” a disco-pop song, on Jan. 19. The track charted on iTunes at No. 7 worldwide days later, and garnered half a million streams on Spotify.

On Instagram, Janice wrote that she is in “complete shock” regarding the strong reception of her song. “I woke up cause my med pump was beeping and I happened to check my phone to witness this absolute miracle of God saving my life for a few days to show me his power and incredible master of peace and trust in my life,” she wrote.

On Jan. 10, Janice entered hospice after facing difficulty breathing in the ICU, according to People. After this, the singer transferred ownership of all her songs to her son Loren, who will receive all streaming proceeds.

Five days later, Janice said in a TikTok caption that she wants her “last song” to bring joy and fun, adding that it’s all she’s ever wanted through her battle with cancer.

"My last joy would be if you pre-saved my song 'Dance You Outta My Head' in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my seven-year-old boy I’m leaving behind," Janice also said in a TikTok post.

In an interview with People, Janice said the idea for “Dance You Outta My Head” came to her last spring, when Loren and she were “bopping around in the car” and enjoying the warm weather.

“It’s a mess for the ages, when you’re feeling a feeling inside,” goes one of the lyrics to her hit song. “Dancing on the edge of disaster makes my heart beat faster.”