Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement

Responding to reports of raids at homes belonging to musician and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations New York confirmed it had “executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation.”

The agency said it acted with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement. “We will provide further information as it becomes available,” the law enforcement department told CNN.

HSI is the lead investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and is responsible for investigating transnational crime and threats, including human trafficking.

An HSI Miami representative told CNN’s Carlos Suarez the law enforcement action was a “search warrant execution.”

It is not yet clear if Combs or other residents are the target of the law enforcement actions. CNN has reached out to representatives for Combs for comment.

Aerial footage over Combs’ home in LA showed multiple, armed law enforcement officers walking around the grounds of the property. Mobile command post vehicles were visible at both his home in LA and Miami, where agents were processing paperwork on card tables. It will take time to locate and process evidence given the substantial size of the properties, CNN’s Josh Campbell reported.

Law enforcement officers ride on a vehicle on a street near a property in Los Angeles belonging to Sean 'Diddy' Combs' after federal law enforcement executed a raid as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo / Eric Thayer)

Law enforcement were still present on the scenes Monday evening, according to CNN journalists on site.

Combs, 54, founded the music label Bad Boy in 1993, and has gone by stage names Puff Daddy and Diddy. Credited with work that is regarded as instrumental in the growth of the hip-hop genre, Combs has won three Grammys in his career, along with 14 nominations. While he achieved initial success with his music, Combs also became a notable producer as well as entrepreneur.

Though it is not known if Monday’s law enforcement action is related, the event follows months of controversy for Combs.

In November 2023, Combs settled a suit brought by his former girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who alleged she was raped and subjected to years of repeated physical and other abuses by Combs.

“A decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” Ben Brafman, an attorney for Combs, told CNN in a statement at the time. “Mr. Combs’ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best.”

Weeks later, at least two other civil lawsuits were filed against Combs with allegations of sexual assault.

“I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs said in a statement in December. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Combs was accused of sexual assault and harassment in another civil lawsuit filed by a former male employee last month, claims which Combs, through his attorney, denied.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez contributed to this report.